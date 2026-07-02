Millard American Legion, VFW find new home after lease dispute

MILLARD, NE. — The Millard American Legion Post is leaving its location off Millard Avenue after failing to reach a new lease agreement with its landlord, Lord of Hosts Church.

The post is partnering with the Millard VFW to move into a newly renovated space off 144th Street.

Gregory Kleve, commander of the Millard VFW Post, said the financial pressure made the move necessary.

"The overhead of this facility was getting pretty high," Kleve said.

The Legion has teamed up with the Millard VFW to find a new location, a partnership Kleve said makes sense given the overlap between the two groups.

"Many of us belong to both organizations anyway," Kleve said.

Their new home will be a former El-Bee's restaurant off 144th Street, about 10 minutes south of their current location. Renovations are underway, with a target move-in date of October 1.

Larry Stunkel, a Legion member and Millard VFW quartermaster, said the new space has the groups energized.

"One of the things we are most excited about is our new location," Stunkel said.

A key priority at the new location will be attracting younger veterans.

"We are actively trying to bring on the youth, the young veterans," Kleve said.

Both the VFW and the Legion are helping finance the new building. Despite sharing a space, the two organizations will remain separate entities. Kleve said he is confident the transition will be a positive one for both groups.

"Adjust and move on, adjust and move on. We will make that our home and we will be happy. I know darn well," Kleve said.

He added that the move could also strengthen both organizations going forward.

"This is going to be a big help for us to recruit new members," Kleve said.

At the heart of it all, Kleve said, is a shared mission.

"It's all about helping veterans," Kleve said.