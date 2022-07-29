Douglas County Health Department raises COVID-19 community infection level to 'high'

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) began listing the community COVID-19 level as "high" this week.

The case numbers in the semi-weekly COVID-19 reports from DCHD have been rising this summer. On July 7 the health department pointed out that hospitalization rates for the metro area stood at 120 people compared to the year before when 26 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. According to Thursday's report from the Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition, which includes two counties in Iowa, there were 154 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19.

The "high" COVID-19 infection level is determined by the percentage of cases, hospital admissions, and inpatient beds being occupied by COVID patients. The CDC asks communities to determine if they had more than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a period of seven days. Then, local officials are asked to measure whether hospital admissions and the availability of staffed, inpatient beds are under or over 200 individuals per 100,000 residents throughout the last seven days.

CDC The CDC uses this table to determine community infection levels

