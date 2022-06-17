2022 Men's College World Series kicks off Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday is Opening Day for the 2022 Men's College World Series.

The first game will start at 1 p.m. with Oklahoma taking on Texas A&M. It will be followed by Notre Dame and Texas at 6 p.m. See a full schedule for Friday and Saturday here.

Some good information to know if you plan on attending a game during the series:

Everyone will be screened at the entrance and there is still a clear bag policy. Very small bags may be ok, but it’s best to be safe and go with clear plastic bags.

When you go to scan your ticket, it’s going to have to be digital. If you’re struggling to use your digital ticket, visit the box office for assistance.

Gates will open two hours before the game. If you have tickets to the day’s second game as well, you must clear out before re-entering.

If you want to buy food and refreshments, or a souvenir, inside the ballpark cash will not be accepted, only card.

MECA Tailgating Lots (Lot B & D) open at 8 a.m., and must be cleared 90 minutes following the conclusion of the day’s final game.

In terms of bringing things into the park - if you have to question whether it will be allowed or not, that most likely means it won’t be. No outside food or water is allowed but you can bring an empty, clear water bottle to fill up at a water station inside.

