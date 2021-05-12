Activist releases letter addressed to Mayor Stothert; asks for more empathy with marginalized groups

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha social activist Ja Keen Fox tweeted a letter signed "#justiceforjames” that was written to newly re-elected Mayor Jean Stothert.

The letter calls on Stothert to build a bridge over tragedy, comparing the killing of James Scurlock during a protest for police accountability last summer to Stothert's husband's recent death.

The letter discusses gun violence and says, "You have recently experienced a deeply personal loss. We understand."

It goes on to ask Stothert to connect with Black and brown communities in the city and show more empathy.

The letter also asks the mayor to "take the chance" to transform the "seemingly adversarial relationship" into a "partnership that strengthens the city."

Read the full letter by clicking here.

Powerful statement from #justiceforjames on the 2021 Omaha Mayoral Election results addressed to @Jean_Stothert pic.twitter.com/IS79aEpj8o — Meek Mill-itant (@JaKeenFox) May 12, 2021

