Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Activist releases letter addressed to Mayor Stothert; asks for more empathy with marginalized groups

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Omaha social activist Ja Keen Fox tweeted a letter signed "#justiceforjames” that was written to newly re-elected Mayor Jean Stothert.
Ja Keen Fox
Posted at 3:57 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 16:58:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha social activist Ja Keen Fox tweeted a letter signed "#justiceforjames” that was written to newly re-elected Mayor Jean Stothert.

The letter calls on Stothert to build a bridge over tragedy, comparing the killing of James Scurlock during a protest for police accountability last summer to Stothert's husband's recent death.

The letter discusses gun violence and says, "You have recently experienced a deeply personal loss. We understand."

It goes on to ask Stothert to connect with Black and brown communities in the city and show more empathy.

RELATED STORY: ACLU of Nebraska: Omaha police surveilled Black activists in 2020

ACLU of Nebraska: Omaha police surveilled Black activists in 2020

The letter also asks the mayor to "take the chance" to transform the "seemingly adversarial relationship" into a "partnership that strengthens the city."

Read the full letter by clicking here.

READ MORE: Black leaders, activists say city council is not supporting Black community with new appointee

Black leaders, activists say city council is not supporting black community with new appointee

READ ALSO: Local activist terminated from city's LGBTQ+ advisory board

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018