AFFIDAVIT: Omaha woman allowed home to be used in sex-for-money operation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now is following new developments in a sex trafficking bust that includes charges against a former City of Omaha accountant and four others.

Omaha police have arrested a woman who they say allowed two of the other defendants to use her home for sex.

Jenilee Rapp owns a property on South 33rd Street. Investigators, according to the affidavit, say Rapp knew Amy Hicks and Thomas Falcon used the house to meet people for sex.

That newly filed affidavit also details a then-17-year-old's involvement where Falcon and others allegedly connected the girl with men to have sex at the house.

OPD detectives say text messages reveal that Hicks would also frequent the house, where, "she took her lunch breaks to engage in commercial sex."

Adding, Omaha Police found more than 30,000 texts and emails between Hicks and Falcon related to commercial sex and that Rapp and Falcon, a married father of two, had a sexual history.

A different house in Hanscom Park was listed in earlier court documents. It caught fire shortly after this investigation broke open in October of 2025. When 3 News Now's Mary Nelson last connected with Omaha Fire about the case, she was told there's 'no further information' about the case.

Additional updates:

Hicks has pleaded guilty to three charges, though not to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking. She will be sentenced in August.

Rapp is due in court Wednesday. She's accused of Keeping a Place of Prostitution and Possess(ing) Child Pornography.

Rapp spent years as a social worker at Siena Francis House. Nelson reached out to the organization's executive director, who said she was not ready to comment.

Nelson also inquired with Omaha Police about whether Rapp's work at the shelter intersected with the alleged crimes in any way. A spokesperson said there's no evidence of that.

When the initial five suspects were arrested, they were accused as follows:

Thomas Falcon, 62:



Possession of child sexual abuse material

Pandering

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking

Sex trafficking

Sex trafficking of a minor

Distribution of child sexual abuse material

Keeping a place of prostitution



Amy Hicks, 39:



Income tax evasion

Possession of child sexual abuse material

Pandering

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking

Distribution of child sexual abuse material

Keeping a place of prostitution

Douglas Johnson, 54:



Possession of child sexual abuse material

Pandering

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking



Scott Nelson, 52:



Possession of child sexual abuse material

Pandering

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking

Manufacturing child sexual abuse material



Steven Harper, 56:



Keeping a place of prostitution

Aiding and abetting pandering

This affidavit was filed in Douglas County, and relates to Rapp's alleged role. It also connects - according to detectives - some of the other suspects. KMTV has redacted parts of this document to protect underage people or those who have not been identified by police of suspected wrongdoing.

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