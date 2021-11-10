Attorneys for Rep. Fortenberry file another motion to dismiss, call investigation a 'setup'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, attorneys for Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry filed another motion to dismiss the federal charges against him.

On Nov. 2, Fortenberry's lawyers filed a Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Venue, arguing that the charges were incorrectly filed in California.

In the Nov. 9 filing, his attorneys argue that Fortenberry was "setup" by investigators in the Motion to Dismiss the Indictment for Failure to Allege Materiality.

The congressman's attorneys argued that the original investigation into Fortenberry yielded no evidence that he was aware of "illegal foreign or conduit contributions to his 2016 campaign. With no basis to charge the Congressman with a crime, the government instead concocted one."

Read the entire court document below:

