Bailey Boswell slated to get sentenced in November

Bailey Boswell's sentencing hearing continued Thursday, with Boswell’s parents giving her daughter’s life story, and pleading with the judges to not sentence her to be executed.
Posted at 9:21 PM, Aug 02, 2021
WILBUR, Neb. (KMTV) - 3 News Now has learned when the sentencing will be for one of two people convicted of murdering Sydney Loofe.

Court documents show a three-judge panel will announce Bailey Boswell's fate on November 8.

Last month, the court heard testimony at Boswell's sentencing hearing.

If sentenced to death, Boswell would be the first woman on Nebraska’s death row.

Aubrey Trail, who was also convicted in the murder of Sydney Loofe, was sentenced to death earlier this year.

