Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BREAKING: Governors Ricketts and Heineman endorse Sen. Flood in NE-01 race against Fortenberry

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is under indictment for allegedly lying to federal investigators
items.[0].image.alt
Jon Kipper
Sen. Mike Flood with Gov. Ricketts and Gov. Heinneman
HeinnemanRickettsFlood.jpg
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:49:04-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — During an 11 a.m. press conference on Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman made a joint announcement that they are endorsing state Senator Mike Flood in his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Flood announced on Sunday that he was running against Fortenberry for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

During the press conference, Ricketts reiterated Flood's conservative credentials. He was asked if Fortenberry should drop out of the race and responded that the GOP supports competitive primaries.

Fortenberry is under federal indictment for allegedly lying to federal investigators.

SEE MORE: Ricketts voices support for Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018