BREAKING: Governors Ricketts and Heineman endorse Sen. Flood in NE-01 race against Fortenberry

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — During an 11 a.m. press conference on Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman made a joint announcement that they are endorsing state Senator Mike Flood in his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Flood announced on Sunday that he was running against Fortenberry for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

During the press conference, Ricketts reiterated Flood's conservative credentials. He was asked if Fortenberry should drop out of the race and responded that the GOP supports competitive primaries.

Fortenberry is under federal indictment for allegedly lying to federal investigators.

