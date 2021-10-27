Donald Trump endorses Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — In an email on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Republican Charles Herbster in the Republican gubernatorial primary race.

"Charles W. Herbster has been a tremendous supporter of America First and Make America Great Again, right from the beginning. He is running for Governor of the Great State of Nebraska and will do a fantastic job," said Trump in the press release.

Herbster's campaign is already working with other aides and associates from the Trump Administration, including Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller. In September, Herbster said he cut ties with Corey Lewandowski — a former campaign manager for Trump — after Lewandowski was accused of sexual harassment.

