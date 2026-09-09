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Donate to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign Wednesday and have your contributions matched

Dog Man One Millionth Book Given
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Students at Washington Elementary School celebrate Dog Man during a surprise assembly on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Omaha, Neb. Every student got a free copy of "Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea," the 11th installment in the Dog Man series by Dav Pilkey, made possible in part by the author's 25,000 book donation. The book is the Scripps Howard Fund's one milionth book given through the If you Give A Child a Book Campaign, distributed with Scholastic Books.
Dog Man One Millionth Book Given
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OMAHA, Neb. — Donations to the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign can stretch a little further on Wednesday.

All donations will be matched, meaning your contributions will be doubled for the only time in the campaign. As much as we'd like your contribution tomorrow, giving today means more children across Omaha will have a better opportunity at free books through KMT's Scholastic Book Fairs.

Donations allow for children to choose what they want to read, build their own home libraries, and provide them with diverse reading materials.

Learn more and donate here.

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