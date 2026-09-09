Donate to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign Wednesday and have your contributions matched

OMAHA, Neb. — Donations to the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign can stretch a little further on Wednesday.

All donations will be matched, meaning your contributions will be doubled for the only time in the campaign. As much as we'd like your contribution tomorrow, giving today means more children across Omaha will have a better opportunity at free books through KMT's Scholastic Book Fairs.

Donations allow for children to choose what they want to read, build their own home libraries, and provide them with diverse reading materials.

Learn more and donate here.