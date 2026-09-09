Two west Omaha cake pop stands are now allowed to reopen after neighborhood HOA reverses closure order

WEST OMAHA, NE. — Two cake pop stand owners in west Omaha's Whitetail Creek neighborhood can reopen after their homeowners association reversed its closure order.

Sage HOA says Kristin McNabb and Jessica Hegge can stay open as long as they do not have signs in their yard.

On Sept. 2, KMTV first reported on McNabb and Hegge after Sage HOA ordered them to close their shops for violating neighborhood rules that prohibit yard signs used for advertising.

McNabb had a sign. Hegge did not.

Yet both received closure letters.

Hegge said her letter cited her stand's location in her driveway — not a sign — as the problem.

The HOA gave McNabb and Hegge 10 days to comply with the closures.

Sage HOA told KMTV the ban on signs is about maintaining a clean and presentable neighborhood.