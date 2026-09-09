MUD crews excavating, installing gas main at 120th Street, Military Road; lanes narrowed at intersection

OMAHA, NE. — Northwest Omaha drivers will notice lane restrictions at 120th Street and Military Road as Metropolitan Utilities District crews install a new gas main in the neighborhood.

Cones are blocking off portions of 120th Street going north and Military Road going east to protect the excavation work.

Cassie Crowe, MUD's communications director, said the lanes are narrowed to protect the gas main installation.

According to Crowe, it can be dangerous for cars to drive near open gas excavations, since vibrations caused by passing vehicles can damage the main.

The installation is part of a larger project that stretches up 114th Street to State Street and ends at 117th Street.

MUD says the entire project is set to be completed by late fall.

KMTV will continue to bring traffic and construction updates on this project when they become available.