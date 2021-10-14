Fight breaks out at UNL's FIJI House one day after suspension

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One day after the University of Nebraska at Lincoln suspended the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, police were back at the house Wednesday night.

It was initially called in as a vandalism report, but police say by the time they arrived on the scene it had become a fight.

UNL police say three people were arrested on a number of charges including a 17-year-old who is facing an assault on a peace officer charge.

The fraternity is under investigation following sexual assault allegations that were reported in August.

UNL suspended the fraternity until 2026 and the fraternity's national organization said it's permanently suspending the UNL chapter's charter.

SEE MORE: 'How come my safety isn’t prioritized?' says UNL senior about fraternity with problematic history

UNL students protest outside fraternity house after report of sexual assault

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.