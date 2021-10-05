Watch
First-degree murder charges for dad whose children were found dead in Bellevue home

Posted at 10:56 AM, Oct 05, 2021
PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from the Sarpy County Attorney, the state has filed a motion to amend the charges against Adam Price from felony child abuse to two counts of first-degree murder.

Price’s two children, 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore, were found dead in his Bellevue home during a welfare check in May. He was later arrested on a fugitive warrant in Pacifica, California and transferred to Sarpy County from San Mateo County, California.

“Recently obtained autopsy reports show that Emily and Theodore died by asphyxia due to smothering. Based on this new information, the State filed a motion to amend the charges to two counts of First Degree Murder,” said Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore in a statement.

Price is scheduled to appear in court regarding this motion on October 12.

