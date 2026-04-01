Gretna Fire Department names Nick Pierce new fire chief

GRETNA, Neb. — Nick Pierce has been named the new fire chief for the Gretna Fire Department.

Pierce, who has been with the department for years, previously served as the assistant chief. He replaces former Fire Chief Rod Buethe, who is no longer the fire chief.

The Gretna Fire Department operates as a combination department. It utilizes about 12 paid firefighters and roughly 36 volunteers to cover approximately 70 square miles.

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