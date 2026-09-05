Motel tied to sex trafficking raid to be burned in firefighter training

Rare training opportunity — Full structural burns for live fire training are uncommon, especially in a fast-growing area like western Sarpy County. Chief Pierce noted it had been several years since departments had access to a structure like this and expects it will be several years before it happens again. A troubled property re-purposed — The former Super 8 Motel was one of four properties tied to an alleged FBI sex trafficking ring. Rather than sitting vacant during ongoing legal proceedings, the building's sale to Heimes Corp. LLC allowed it to be used for a public safety purpose before being converted to a parking lot. Unresolved fates for the other properties — Three other motels connected to the same case have had varying outcomes. One was demolished, two are still standing, and questions remain about what happens next — with the City of Omaha and the City of Bellevue both yet to respond to requests for comment.

SARPY CO., Neb. — A motel once connected to an alleged sex trafficking ring will be burned down as part of a live fire training exercise for area firefighters.

The Inn, formerly known as the Super 8 Motel in Sarpy County, was one of four motels involved in an alleged sex trafficking ring. Its owners were arrested in an FBI raid. Now, almost exactly a year later, the building is set to be burned down in a live training event that will bring firefighters from 7 departments together.

"It's exciting to see this terrible thing that happened have some sense of positive outcome in a way, if you will," Gretna Fire Chief Nick Pierce said.

Firefighters will work together during the exercise to suppress active fires throughout the structure.

"They'll be given rooms that are on fire and they'll have to work as a coordinated effort to go in and suppress those fires," Pierce said.

Chief Pierce said full structural burns for training purposes are rare, particularly in a growing area like western Sarpy County.

"Structure such as this, it's been several years since that's happened and it'll probably be several years since it happens again," Pierce said.

According to court documents, the owners agreed to sell the building and three other properties as the case against them continues.

"Taking this very negative thing, this horrible thing that happened, and having a bit of a positive spin — we get to demolish the building, which is going to be great for the property owner and great for the businesses around here," Pierce said.

The building was sold to Heimes Corp. LLC and will be used as a parking lot for the business to the north of it.

The other motels connected to the case have had varying outcomes. The Rodeway Inn was demolished, and the City of Bellevue has not responded to requests for comment on what is next for that vacant lot. The New Victorian near 108th and L and the AmericInn in South Omaha are still standing. I reached out to the City of Omaha to ask whether those buildings have been sold and have not yet heard back.

