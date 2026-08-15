Gretna puts historic city hall, libraries up for sale as city looks for community-minded buyers

The city wants stewards, not just buyers. While getting a fair price matters, city leaders are prioritizing buyers who are invested in downtown Gretna's future and will contribute positively to the community. Three historic properties are on the market at varying price points. The City Hall and Old Fire Hall must be sold together for $1.5 million, the main library is listed at $500,000, and the children's library at $350,000 — giving potential buyers options at different investment levels. The process is transparent and community-driven. All offers must go through the city and will be voted on by the city council, ensuring public accountability in who ultimately takes ownership of these historic buildings.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Gretna is selling three historic properties as city leaders say the growing municipality has outgrown its current buildings.

The city is now accepting offers on the properties, which include the City Hall and Old Fire Hall building — which must be sold together — listed at $1.5 million, the main library listed at $500,000, and the children's library listed at $350,000.

A property representative said the city's goals go beyond simply getting a fair price.

"The city's main motivation for selling these buildings in part is monetary that they get a fair price for their buildings, but the biggest thing for the city and what they're looking for is like. I said before stewards of these buildings, people that care about downtown, people that care about the city of Gretna," City of Gretna, Real Estate Representative, Austin Obermeyer says.

City officials say they hope the new owners will bring energy and investment to downtown Gretna.

"We think the best next use for them is some sort of business, businesses that will bring an energy to downtown that they're looking for, a vibe hopefully somebody that can kind of create this halo effect," Obermeyer said.

Residents in downtown Gretna shared their own visions for the buildings. When I asked Owen what he would do if he could buy the children's library, he said he would keep it a library — and buy a computer. His thoughts on the building's purpose were clear.

"I would keep it open to the public because kids like me love reading books like wings of fire or hazardous tales," Owen said.

His brother Mikko had a different idea entirely.

"I would take all the books out and then put them in one of my rooms and then I would make it into an escape room," Mikko said.

The property representative said preserving the character of downtown is key to the city's future.

"Any city that has a healthy downtown I think has a healthy environment across the board, I think that if you can keep that soul of the city and take care of the historic part of it I think everything just grows around that," Obermeyer said.

The city says there has been significant interest so far, but no official decisions have been made. All offers must go through the city and will be voted on by the city council.

City officials say they hope to move operations into a new building at Gretna Crossing Park, vacating the old properties by late February or March of next year.

