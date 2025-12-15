Gretna school district's weekend backpack program serves more families than expected

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV)– The weekend Backpack Program, started in September, originally expected to serve around 50 families. As of last week, 82 families have joined the program, providing food to about 230 students.

A weekend food program launched by Gretna Public Schools and Gretna Schools Foundation has grown beyond initial expectations, highlighting a greater need for food assistance in the community than officials anticipated.

The Weekend Backpack Program, started in September, originally expected to serve around 50 families. As of last week, 82 families have joined the program, providing food to about 230 students.

The program aims to keep students fed over the weekend when they don't have access to school lunches.

"Really seeing that number, especially being newer to Gretna Public Schools it's really eye opening. We know it is here but sometimes you just don't realize it. It's been a good blessing for the kids," Rachelle Barcel said.

Barcel is a student support specialist with Gretna Public Schools.

The backpack program isn't the only one seeing increased demand. The school's holiday program has also experienced a rise in need, with 53 families or about 160 students signing up for help with food and presents during the holiday season.

"I was surprised by the increase, you know anytime I talk to anybody out in Gretna, they are always surprised by the numbers that we provide, but we know the need is here and we are really thankful we get to be here to help the families here," Katie Kurcz said.

Kurcz is also a student support specialist with Gretna Public Schools.

The district is preparing backpacks to send home with enough food for the holiday break, ensuring students don't miss meals when they aren't at school.

Neighbors interested in donating can click here.

