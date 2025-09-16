Gretna schools launch backpack program to fight student food insecurity

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) – The foundation's new backpack program will send students home with backpacks filled with snacks and meals to sustain them through the weekend, when school meals aren't available.

The Gretna Public Schools Foundation is launching a new initiative to ensure students don't go hungry over the weekends, addressing a growing need in the community where one in 10 students face food insecurity.

"Obviously the biggest impact is the outcomes we have with our students. Kids not calling out sick on a Monday morning, or needing to go to the office, or being hungry first thing Monday morning," said Holly Radke, executive director of the Gretna Public Schools Foundation.

The program aims to address how food insecurity affects student attendance and mental health, according to school officials.

"Obviously as educators everything for us is we want students to learn, we want them to be healthy, we want them to be happy and it's hard to do that when they are hungry," said Michael Sortino, executive director of student services for Gretna Public Schools. "If we want them to learn to reach their full potential it's really important we are meeting those basic needs."

The foundation estimates it costs $1,200 per family per year to support the program. To help fund the initiative, the foundation has established food donation drop-off sites throughout the community, including United Republic Bank, Stories Coffee in Gretna, Hawaiian Brothers and Wiliamsburg Pizza.

The district has also expanded its food assistance efforts by starting a breakfast program and providing donated snacks to students during the school day.

Since the program was announced, 60 families across the district have signed up. The first backpacks will be distributed this Friday.

