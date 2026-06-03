Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue turns to free app to help care for foster dogs amid rising pet food costs

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue is using a free app called Treat to earn food and supplies as pet food costs continue to rise.



The free app partners with pet food brand Chewy and allows users to pick the shelter or rescue they want to support, play as one of the adoptable dogs and earn points that translate into real rewards for the organizations.

So far, Muddy Paws says it has received over 500 pounds of food, treats and supplies directly from contributions made through the app.

Community members can also support Muddy Paws at a meet and greet with adoptable dogs at Pet Supplies Plus on West Center Road on June 6 from noon to 2 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue is using a free app called Treat to generate donations of food, supplies and more for the dogs in its care, as pet food prices continue to climb.

With more than 100 rescues currently in foster homes, volunteer Christy Hicks said the costs of caring for animals add up quickly.

"Especially because some of our rescues are on specialized food, like for digestive issues, allergies, so it can get quite, you know, in the thousands."

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, pet food prices have seen a bigger price jump than medical care, electricity and even some grocery items since the pandemic.

While the rescue hosts fundraisers every month, it is now turning to the Treat app for additional support. The free app partners with pet food brand Chewy and allows users to pick the shelter or rescue they want to support, play as one of the adoptable dogs and earn points that translate into real rewards for the organizations.

Hicks said the app offers an accessible way for community members to help.

"So yeah, I mean, it's such an easy way to contribute, 'cause not everybody can afford to donate every month or not everybody can foster and adopt. So, yeah, it's a very easy way to make a difference."

So far, Muddy Paws says it has received over 500 pounds of food, treats and supplies directly from contributions made through the app.

Community members can also support Muddy Paws at a meet and greet with adoptable dogs at Pet Supplies Plus on West Center Road on June 6 from noon to 2 p.m.

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