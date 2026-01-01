Neighbors kick off 2026 with First Day Hike at Schramm State Park

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) – Reporter Greta Goede joined dozens of neighbors at Schramm State Park Thursday morning to start the new year with fresh air and exercise during the annual First Day Hike.



Broadcast Transcript:

The First Day Hike tradition started in 1992 and has grown each year. This year at Schramm, dozens of families, neighbors and even dogs came out to get active on New Year's Day.

"It's just a nice way to start the year, get out with great people that like to be outside, and families, and furry friends," Hiker Darci Davis said.

Schramm is one of 17 parks around the state that continues the tradition. The event is free for everyone and encourages neighbors to visit their local state parks, even when it's colder outside.

For Sullivan, the hike presents a unique challenge.

"It's to celebrate the new year, and it's also challenge since we stay up until midnight have to get up at nine the next morning," Sullivan said.

Davis has been doing the hike for the last couple of years and sees it as a healthy way to reset after the holidays.

"Holiday time we are all making good or not so good food choices so it's nice to have a reset," Davis said.

While she's not making resolutions going into the new year, Davis hopes to continue doing more activities like this.

"I'm just trying to think of some more habits to get into and getting outdoors more is always a goal for me," Davis said.

Schramm offers a short half-mile hike, but I completed the two-and-a-half-mile hike. Greta's advice: dress warmly! State parks offer many free activities throughout the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

