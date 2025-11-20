New play cafe opens in Gretna, a growing trend across the country

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) – Wander and Wonder is a new membership-based play cafe in Gretna that's part of a growing trend across the country. The space gives parents a chance to sit down and have coffee as their kids play.



A new membership-based play cafe has opened in Gretna, joining a growing trend of indoor entertainment spaces designed for families seeking year-round activities.

Wander and Wonder, located near Angus Street and McKenna Avenue, combines a coffee shop for parents with a contained play area for children. The facility features six different themed rooms and offers both monthly memberships and day passes.

"There was a huge need for one here in Gretna," said Rachel Peirce, a mother of two who visits the cafe regularly.

As colder weather becomes more frequent, Peirce said the indoor space provides a safe alternative to outdoor playgrounds.

"You can come here on any kind of day and playgrounds are amazing and I think they are perfect for a lot of things but I love that this is a very contained very safe environment," Peirce said.

The family indoor entertainment market was valued at $28 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow another 10% by 2030, driven by parents seeking year-round options, especially in places like Nebraska.

Owner Arya Pokhrel, a former nanny, said he recognized the need to bring this concept to the growing Gretna community.

"I've had so many people meet up for mom events, just bringing that mom community together," Pokhrel said.

Beyond the play areas, the cafe hosts family events and provides a space for children to socialize with peers.

Samatha Sample, a nanny who frequents the location, said the environment helps children develop social skills.

"When we come here there will be a lot of different kids her age and I think it helps her to interact with them versus just interacting with me," Sample said.

The trend extends beyond standalone cafes, with similar play spaces appearing in malls and restaurants across the country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

