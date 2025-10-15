New rental-only housing development breaks ground in Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) – Gretna's build-to-rent neighborhood begins construction on 110 two to four bedroom homes ranging from $2,000-$3,000 monthly rent.

Construction is now underway on one of the first build-to-rent neighborhoods in the metro area. The Connection at Gretna Landing will bring 110 homes to the 192nd Street and Highway 370 corridor, offering families a new housing option in the growing community.

The development will feature two to three-bedroom cottages and three to four-bedroom homes, all available exclusively for rent rather than purchase. Rent ranges between $2,000 to $3,000 per month depending on the size of the unit.

Kassie Inness, president of Metonic, said the company handles all professional maintenance and lawn care for the homes while renters enjoy the benefits of neighborhood-style living.

"They get the convenience single family homeownership but they don't have to pay for all the nuances that single family home for sale has," Inness said.

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said the community needs more affordable housing options as it continues to grow and attract new businesses.

"As we create more jobs in the area we need more employees, more workforce and we don't need more expensive, we need housing that a lot of people can live in," Evans said.

The development will be located in a mixed-use area that will include retail, sports facilities, banking and a Nebraska Medicine health center.

The first set of homes is expected to be completed in eight to 10 months.

