Omaha man faces homicide charges in connection with robbery and shooting death of 18-year-old

A months-long manhunt ended with a traffic stop. Dheal Duaney was arrested during a routine-seeming traffic stop at 46th and Redman Avenue on Friday — nearly three months after Joseph Baha was found shot to death on May 13.

Digital surveillance was central to the investigation. Police used phone monitoring technology to track Duaney's calls and obtained a court warrant for Facebook location data — highlighting the growing role of social media and digital tools in criminal investigations.

The case is far from over. The arrest affidavit remains sealed, two co-defendants have not been fully accounted for in the reporting, and a preliminary hearing is set for September 11. There is still significant information that has not been made public.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Dheal Duaney, 21, appeared before a judge in Douglas County as prosecutors laid out homicide charges against him in connection with the May 13th robbery and shooting death of 18-year-old Joseph Baha.

Duaney is one of three people Omaha Police say conspired to rob Baha of vape cartridges. According to court documents, Duaney and multiple co-defendants agreed to rob Baha, and all had guns during the confrontation.

Officers found Baha shot to death in a car at 48th and Seward, beginning what would become a nearly three-month search for the suspects.

On Friday, Omaha police arrested Duaney during a traffic stop at 46th and Redman Avenue.

The arrest affidavit in the case is sealed, so it is not yet known whether police knew Duaney was in the car when they pulled it over. However, other court documents reveal police were actively tracking him in the weeks leading up to the arrest.

Investigators used surveillance technology to monitor his phone, tracking who he was calling and who was calling him. They also obtained a warrant to collect location data connected to his Facebook account.

Duaney did not speak during the court appearance, nodding his head in agreement to the judge's remarks. He has lived most of his life in Omaha, is single with no children, and has a very different accounting of events.

Due to the nature of the crime, the judge ordered Duaney held without bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 11th

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