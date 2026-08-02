Veterans and community members unite to paint mural at American Legion Post 216 in Gretna

Lead painter Richard Harrison organized the mural project at American Legion Post 216 in Gretna to show appreciation for veterans.

The mural on the Leonard Colney Building will feature an American flag and an eagle, with community members invited to help paint it.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-August.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A community mural project at American Legion Post 216 in Gretna, s bringing veterans and residents together to honor those who served.

Richard Harrison, the lead painter on the project, said the work is about more than just art.

"The veterans have given so much and we need to let them know that we appreciate them," Harrison said.

The mural was born out of a desire to transform the bare white walls of the post into something meaningful. Cherie Barbian, a veteran and executive board member at the post, said the project carries deep significance.

"How much more pride can you have that what you created symbolizes America, symbolizes what we did for America and also has the community creating and being a help in what we've done. I just think it's beautiful," Cherie said.

Part of the mural, which faces the east side of the Leonard Colney Building, will feature the American flag, with an eagle in the clouds facing the south side. Community members have been invited to join Harrison and paint part of the flag.

"It's going to be a legacy for years to come and they're going to know when they drive by I helped paint that," Cherie said.

American Legion Post 216 says the project is set to be completed by mid-August.

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