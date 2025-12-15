Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'There's not enough words to say, thank you': Release, Inc. provides gifts for foster kids this holiday season

The annual 'Release More Love' holiday giveaway equipped children in foster care, mentoring programs, and families seeking support with meaningful Christmas gifts over the weekend.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In our neighborhood here at KMTV, there's a group nearby that helps foster families and others year round. It's called Release, Inc.

During the holidays, with the assistance of hundreds of helpers, the organization tries to make sure everyone has a season of joy through the annual 'Release More Love' holiday giveaway.

On Friday, guests were be able to select gifts from a wide range of donated items provided by churches, businesses, and individuals. The initiative equipped more than 1,000 children in foster care, mentoring programs, and families seeking support with meaningful Christmas gifts.

Check out the video above to hear how special and meaningful this event is, and why it will ensure kids and families feel the love this holiday season.

