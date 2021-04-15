LIVE: Former Husker, LeGrone acquitted of sexual assault charges; attorneys hold press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday morning, former Husker player Katerian LeGrone was acquitted after being tried for sexual assault in Lancaster County.

Today I was acquitted of false accusations of sex assault. The past two years fighting for my innocence have been so hard, but justice was served today. Thank you for everyone who stood by me during my hardest times. Now I am moving forward to pursue my academic and football goal — klegrone3 (@yaboifatty) April 15, 2021

In January of 2020, 3 News Now reported that LeGrone and former teammate Andre Hunt appeared in court for a preliminary hearing regarding an incident that took place on August 25, 2019.

The two men were also expelled from the University of Nebraska Lincoln for violating the school's sexual misconduct policy, following a Title IX hearing. A Title IX hearing is not a criminal procedure. It is an investigative process used by universities to determine whether or not gender-based discrimination has taken place. The burden of proof is different than in a court of law.

