MORNING LIFT: A special birthday delivery with Cake4Kids, an organization ensuring no kid is forgotten

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a first for the Morning Lift — we're making a delivery! Cake4Kids Eastern Nebraska Ambassador Stacy Newmaster hops in the car with me to bring sweet treats to kids at Foster Love + Hope for a group birthday party. This delivery was the 1,370th delivery made by the Eastern Nebraska Chapter.

Cake4Kids is a national organization focused on providing kids in underprivileged and underserved situations with cakes, cookies, brownies, whatever they choose — to celebrate their birthdays and big milestones. They work directly with social service agencies to make the connection with kids in the foster system, in homeless shelters, and domestic violence and trafficking shelters.

Newmaster founded the chapter here in eastern Nebraska back in 2021. It is made up of around 180 volunteers. She is a volunteer, too.

The organization serves ages one through 24. Newmaster says it is far too often they hear an 18 or 20-year-old's very first birthday cake comes from Cake4Kids. Not only does this help kids celebrate birthdays and milestones, but it also helps create stronger connections between the kids and their case workers that Cake4Kids work with.

The kids gets to choose the sweet treat along with the theme, decorations and flavor. The volunteers then choose which ones they want to make and buy all the ingredients, decoration, and packaging themselves before making it in their own kitchen.

It's why donations are so helpful. You can donate or become a volunteer by clicking here.

You can also attend any of the fundraisers the chapter hosts. One coming up is the Omaha Bakery Tour. It's similar to bar hopping with a party bus — just substitute alcohol with sweet treats and bars with local bakeries.

Its happening Saturday, October 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $25. You can buy tickets or learn more about the Third Annual Omaha Bakery Tour by clicking here.