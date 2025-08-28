TOUR OF GRETNA: Mayor Mike Evans shows us around town, talks development & rapid growth in Morning Lift

GRETNA, Neb. — In today's Morning Lift, 3 News Now's Zach Williamson picks up Gretna Mayor Mike Evans.

Evans is a Nebraska-lifer and has lived in Gretna for about 24 years. He was elected as Mayor in 2025.

He tells us when he first moved here the city's population was around 4,000. Now, the population is around 9,000, but if you include the surrounding areas probably closer to 25,000. Evans says its predicted that Gretna's population could reach 50,000 - 60,000 in the next decade.

During the drive:



Evans tells us a bit about Gretna's history, including the red bricks downtown that have been around more than 100 years.

We check out several projects taking place at Gretna Landing, along with some already thriving.

The new Volleyball Center for LOVB Nebraska that is set to open this fall. The site for the Nebraska Medicine & Noddle development. The world's largest Hyvee. Apartments in duplexes being built to add more multi-family housing, something Evans says the city is behind on now.

We stop by Vala's to talk about the fall staple in the Omaha metro, its history and its importance in Gretna.

Evans takes us to the site of the future I-80 interchange at 192nd Street. He says this will be a huge addition for Gretna residents, along with anyone who lives in western Sarpy and Douglas Counties.

We drive on the Platteview corridor and talk about the growing pains that come with unintended corridors.

Evans talks about The Good Life District and how important it is to get it right.

We head out to Gretna Crossing Park and check out the site of where the new Community Center will go.

FUN FACT: Evans wrestled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln!