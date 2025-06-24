Nebraska Medicine building new health center to meet growing need in Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new health center is coming to Gretna Landing. The 125,000-square-foot facility will join several other developments. Developers say it’s a project that will meet the needs of the growing community.

Nebraska Medicine says the center will open with primary and specialty care, as well as urgent care, sports medicine and more. It will be large enough to add new services as this part of the city grows.

With the growth of youth sports facilities here, Kevin Garvin, chairman and professor of orthopedic surgery at Nebraska Medicine, says this complex brings needed care and convenience.

"For the Gretna people to not have to drive down to 42nd and Dewey, where the medical center is, we now can come out here and provide a service in their backyard, or front yard if you will," Garvin said.

It will be the focal point of a new Noddle Company development at Gretna Landing, near 192nd and Highway 370.

You'll start to see work in the next 30 days, with a groundbreaking around Labor Day, and it will open to patients in the second half of 2027.