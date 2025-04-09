Over 60,000 square feet: New community complex coming to Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over 60,000 square feet of the land in Gretna will be turned into a building featuring a community center, city hall, and library.

It's been over 90 years since the city of Gretna replaced its library and city hall.

The building will be next to Gretna Crossing Park and the YMCA.

Mayor Mike Evans said growth played a huge factor in the city's decision to build a community complex. He said the current city hall and library is just too tight of a space.

"This is going to really be in the heart of our community. We're not just building a building, we're planting a seed for the next generation," said Evans.

"You figure the annexation occurred just a few years ago, so of course when we were only 4,000 people, perhaps the services then were adequate. But now, this will certainly be of benefit to everyone," said Gretna neighbor Dave Bell.

The building will house a city hall, library, and community center which will have creative spaces, 3-D printers, and teaching kitchens. It's not yet determined how much this will cost.

The building is expected to be finished by the winter of 2026.