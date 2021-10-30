Omaha activist & candidate, David Mitchell acquitted of sexual assault; burglary charges still open

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, a Douglas County district court jury found David Mitchell, a former city council candidate and Omaha-area activist, not guilty of two felony sexual assault charges.

Mitchell was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a minor for an incident dating back to 2014.

He ran for the Omaha City Council District 2 seat in early 2021 and was also involved with protests at the 11-Worth Cafe in 2020, following a controversy in which the owner's son and restaurant employee posted racist content on social media.

11-Worth Cafe Protests

Mitchell remains a suspect in a felony burglary case dating to 2019, which is open in the District Court of Douglas County.

