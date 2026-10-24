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One hospitalized, another in custody after Omaha road rage incident escalates into fight, police say

Omaha police say a road rage incident between two vehicles near South Saddle Creek Road and Poppleton Avenue escalated into a fight that left one man hospitalized.
Omaha police say a road rage incident led to a fight that left one man hospitalized and another in custody Friday afternoon.
One hospitalized, another in custody after Omaha road rage incident escalates into fight, police say
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One person is in the hospital and another is in custody after police say a road rage incident led to a fight.

The Omaha Police Department said just before 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to South Saddle Creek Road and Poppleton Avenue for an assault call.

Responding officers found that a road rage incident occurred between two vehicles. Once both vehicles stopped, a fight broke out between two men. During the fight, officers say one man pulled out a gun and pistol whipped the other.

Lieutenant Brian Schmaderer says the shooter fired shots onto the ground. No one was hit.

Neighbors say the area is typically pretty quiet.

"I just want to say stop the violence. I just came back from Jummah prayer and hearing this violence is going on is not good, man. We need to all stick together," said Yah Ya Dak, a resident who lives nearby.

Police say the victim was taken to UNMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man with the gun was taken into custody. Officers say there were passengers in both vehicles at the time.

Omaha police have not yet released the identities of the suspect or the victim.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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