Nebraska bill banning gender-affirming care advances to next round of debate in Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A bill that would ban gender-affirming care for individuals under 19 years of age has advanced out of the first round of debate in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday.

Thirty-three Nebraska state senators voted for cloture — to end debate — on LB 574. Senators then voted 30-17 to advance the bill to the next round of debate. A failure to reach 33 votes for cloture would have killed the bill.

This means the bill is about a third of the way to potentially becoming state law. It still must pass through two more rounds on the floor of the Unicameral.

