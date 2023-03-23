Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Nebraska bill banning gender-affirming care advances to next round of debate in Legislature

Genderaffirmingbillround1.JPG
Nebraska Public Media
Genderaffirmingbillround1.JPG
Posted at 2:30 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:30:44-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A bill that would ban gender-affirming care for individuals under 19 years of age has advanced out of the first round of debate in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday.

Thirty-three Nebraska state senators voted for cloture — to end debate — on LB 574. Senators then voted 30-17 to advance the bill to the next round of debate. A failure to reach 33 votes for cloture would have killed the bill.

This means the bill is about a third of the way to potentially becoming state law. It still must pass through two more rounds on the floor of the Unicameral.

RELATED: First day of debate on Let Them Grow Act in Lincoln; bill would block gender-affirming care for those under 19

SEE MORE: Debate in Nebraska Legislature over gender-affirming care gets personal

Debate in Nebraska Legislature over gender-affirming care gets personal

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018