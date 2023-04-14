Nebraska legislative debate on gender-affirming care draws national attention, hate groups to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It's not often the eyes of the nation are on Nebraska’s politics, but the battle over gender-affirming care has brought the work of the legislature into the national spotlight.

On Thursday LB 574 again made its way to the floor for its second round of debate.

As senators were debating in the chamber, a well-known hate group made its way the Capitol’s steps to show their support for the bill.

Questions have been raised about how the Westboro Baptist Church became aware that LB 574 would be debated today.

Some have accused the bill’s introducer, Sen. Kathleen Kauth, of inviting the Westboro Baptist Church to Lincoln, an accusation she strongly denies.

“Nobody has called them to invite them. Nobody wants them here and we are doing our best to ignore them because that’s all they are good for,” said Kauth.

Efforts to end the filibuster on LB 574 have been mostly unsuccessful.

One effort was an amendment to the bill that would still allow hormonal treatments and puberty blockers, but still restrict gender-affirming surgeries, proposed by supporters.

But opponents have made it clear, there is no compromise that can be made to get them to support LB 574.

“We had a lot of negative comments about doing anything, so since we are being pushed into the all or nothing we really need to protect kids with this, so we are going all,” said Kauth.

It seemed like the passage of LB 574, without the amendment, was a foregone conclusion.

But just as the vote was set to begin Speaker John Arch stopped the proceedings to try for a last-minute deal on an amendment.

When the senators returned Arch explained he was concerned with sending the bill to a final reading without an amendment because once it makes it to the final reading no new amendments can be introduced.

The body, though, was not receptive to his concerns and voted to advance the bill without an amendment.

It was a devastating defeat for the progressives, who have battled the bill since its introduction, but opponents promised that the fight for gender-affirming care wouldn't end with a vote on LB 574.

“I will continue to do everything that I can for your children, and I hope you know how much you matter and how much you are loved,” said Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh.

