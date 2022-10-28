Sen. Julie Slama and former candidate for governor Charles Herbster mutually agree to drop lawsuits

Documents from the District Court of Johnson County show that Nebraska State Senator Julie Slama and former Republican candidate for governor and businessman Charles Herbster jointly agreed to ask the court for a dismissal of their competing lawsuits.

District Judge Rick A. Schreiner issued an Order of Dismissal with Prejudice on Thursday.

In April, Slama, a Republican, accused Herbster of groping her at a GOP event. Several other women made similar accusations. At the time, Herbster was running for the GOP nomination in the governor's race and he denied the allegations.

Herbster followed up by suing Slama for defamation, saying that she made false allegations against him. Slama then sued Herbster. Included in the court documents filed by Slama's team were details of what she said Herbster did to her at the Elephant Remembers fundraising event in 2019 when she was 22.

