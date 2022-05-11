Trump criticizes Ricketts over Georgia governor's race; they've endorsed opposing candidates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gov. Pete Ricketts' spokesperson Alex Reuss confirmed with 3 News Now that Ricketts intends to travel to Georgia later in May to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp. A day after Regent Jim Pillen — who is endorsed by Ricketts — won the Nebraska GOP primary race for governor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Ricketts, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will be campaigning for Kemp.

Former President Donald Trump supports Kent's opponent, former Sen. David Perdue in the GOP Georgia governor primary race. He also endorsed Pillen's primary rival, Charles Herbster, which put him at odds with Ricketts.

In an email on Wednesday, the former president mentioned Ricketts in a statement about the Kemp campaign.

Trump wrote: "Today, the worst 'election integrity' Governor in the country, Brian Kemp, loaded the great state of Georgia up with RINOs. That's right, he had them all. Chris Christie, Doug Ducey from Arizona, and Pete Ricketts from Nebraska. That tells you all you need to know about what you are getting in Georgia—just a continuation of bad elections and a real RINO if you vote for Brian Kemp."

Trump's claims of election fraud are not supported by evidence.

SEE MORE: Georgia election official pushes back against Trump's claims of voter fraud in runoffs

RELATED: Perdue invokes Trump election lies in Georgia GOP primary

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.