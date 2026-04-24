A new grocery store planned for North Omaha will bring fresh food and new jobs to a known food desert

A 20,000-square-foot grocery store is planned near 25th and Lake in North Omaha

Led by the Heart Ministry Center, the store will provide fresh, affordable produce to the community

The project will create 30 new jobs and offer a walkable shopping option for residents

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A new grocery store planned near 25th and Lake will provide affordable produce and employment opportunities for neighbors in North Omaha.

The 20,000-square-foot store will employ 30 people and offer a full range of grocery items, with an emphasis on fresh, high-quality and accessible food for everyday needs. Groundbreaking is set for the fall of 2026.

"I think that's excellent because a lot of people don't have transportation, so they'd be able to walk," Anita McGaugh said.

McGaugh said she is excited for the new store because grocery options in North Omaha are currently limited.

"Oh, my gosh, it's terrible. Chubbs was open and closed, I think, right before COVID, and, you know, we have to go up to Saddle Creek to Walmart or Family Fare, Bakers, you know, to get groceries. And so it's a drive, and it's traffic," McGaugh said.

Damany Rahn, the CEO of Heart Ministry Center, said the grocery store is the next phase of social enterprise. It is part of the center's mission to provide food, healthcare and a way forward.

"This is something that we've got to get right, because people are relying on the Heart Ministry Center, they're also relying on a grocery store. This is a food desert," Rahn said.

Residents told me they hope the grocery store brings other developments to the area, like shops and restaurants.

"Bringing jobs to North O would be great because there's a lot of people in the community that don't have transportation, so it would be great for them," McGaugh said.

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