Benson Film Fest 2024: April 26-28

The Benson Film Festival celebrates film, art and the community. The festival is presented by Arksarben Creative in collaboration with the Benson Theatre.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Get your popcorn ready! This weekend the Benson Theatre will have a three-day cinematic celebration for the 2024 Benson Film Festival. Enjoy short and feature length films, after parties and film discussion from filmmakers here locally and around the world.

