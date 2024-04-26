Benson Film Fest 2024: April 26-28
The Benson Film Festival celebrates film, art and the community. The festival is presented by Arksarben Creative in collaboration with the Benson Theatre.
Get your popcorn ready! This weekend the Benson Theatre will have a three-day cinematic celebration for the 2024 Benson Film Festival. Enjoy short and feature length films, after parties and film discussion from filmmakers here locally and around the world.
