Big vision takes shape at Malcolm X Memorial Foundation campus

Plans call for a cultural museum, amphitheater, and empowerment center designed to make the site a statewide and national destination.

Development partners say adding around 200 homes ties directly to Malcolm X’s message of economic empowerment and building generational wealth.

Organizers say the project is meant to create a safe, welcoming space rooted in Black history — while also opening doors to jobs, education, and local growth.

The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in North Omaha could soon see major transformation — fueled by a $20 million state investment.

Neighbors and leaders say the site is already meaningful to the community — and this funding could help expand its role as both a cultural landmark and economic anchor.

Joanna LeFlore-Ejike, director of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, says the grant from the State of Nebraska will help jumpstart long-discussed plans for the campus — including a cultural education center and museum.

“We want to make sure when people come here they are proud of this experience — they are already proud of Malcolm X… so when they come to his birth place, they should know all of the impacts that started with his beginnings.”A key part of the proposal: housing.

Jonathan Spellman, who is working with the foundation on development plans, says Malcolm X often spoke about economic empowerment — and making sure people have access to real, lasting opportunity.

That’s why roughly 200 new homes are included.

“It’s hard to have generational wealth, personal wealth without any tangible assets… and we know the biggest way to generate wealth in the U.S. is through real estate.”Early concepts for the project include:

a cultural museum

an amphitheater

affordable housing

a possible empowerment center focused on education and opportunity

Spellman says the goal is to make sure the growth benefits residents as new opportunities arrive. “As we grow and it grows with us, it gives the community different opportunities to learn, to experience different deals and job opportunities — that’s important.”

LeFlore-Ejike says the vision remains rooted in culture, history, and belonging. “Right now people want to experience a safe space where they do have exposure to the cultural dynamics of the Black experience.”

Project leaders say the plan is on track, with groundbreaking expected in 2027 — followed by an estimated three-to-five-year build.

Near 33rd and Evans, this effort could reshape both the space — and the opportunities tied to it — for years to come.

