'Change in my life': Teen shares personal impact as Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha prepares for annual collection day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Did you have a bike when you were growing up? What did you use it for? For one Omaha teen, the bike she got through Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha ignited a sense of freedom and opportunity.

She was one of hundreds of kids last year who got a bike through Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha, thanks to your donations.



Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha hopes to collect 1,000 bikes this year.

They will be collecting bikes on Saturday, September 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several Walmart locations.

"It has made a whole change in my life because now I am able to go outside more, like be more outdoorsy," Blackbird said.

Bikes are a special thing for kids, but many may never own one. Kira Blackbird has had this bike for almost a year now.

She is part of an organization called Go Beyond, a nonprofit that aims to get underserved youth outside through different programming.

The organization is one of many that have partnered with Free Bikes 4 Kidz to give away bikes to kids like Kira.

"For the last three years, we have had at least 15 kids get a bike through Free Bikes 4 Kidz," said Ian Kimmer, executive director at Go Beyond. "For a lot of them, they don't get a lot of wins, and so this is just a real win in their world."

Kira says she uses her bike all the time.

"I usually use it for sometimes when I go to school," Kira said. "My favorite thing is just to ride around the block."

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha hopes to collect 1,000 bikes this year. They will be collecting bikes on Saturday, September 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at these Walmart locations:

KMTV FB4K Collection Day Drop-Off Locations

If you can't donate but still want to be involved in the cause, you can volunteer to get bikes ready for kids over the next several weeks. Click here for information on how to get involved.