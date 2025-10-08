Conversation continues on community policing in Omaha when it comes to Black legal gun owners

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At this week’s Omaha 360 meeting — a space designed to foster open dialogue between residents, city leaders, and law enforcement — the discussion centered on the future of community policing and accountability.

This extended session drew a larger crowd than usual, in part because attendees heard from Qasim Shabazz, one of the passengers in the car with boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford during a recent traffic stop that has gained widespread attention.

Community Demands Answers

Community members voiced strong concerns about transparency and accountability from the Omaha Police Department. Several directed questions to Mayor John Ewing Jr. and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, pressing for answers on how similar incidents can be avoided in the future.

Passenger Speaks Out

Shabazz, who described his experience during the stop, said he believes Black gun owners must take extra precautions when interacting with law enforcement — even under Nebraska’s permitless carry law.

“Upon being transparent with that police officer, I’ll remain in that space... so no, this wasn’t an LB 77 issue because both of us were legal carriers of firearms,” Shabazz said.He added that he’s seeking a public apology and hopes the experience leads to lasting change in how officers engage with Black residents.

Continued Conversations Ahead

Organizers closed the meeting by announcing that the conversation will continue during an upcoming evening session, allowing more residents to participate and city leaders more time to address questions.

The Omaha 360 meetings are held weekly as part of ongoing community efforts to build trust and improve relationships between police and residents.

