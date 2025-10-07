Developer builds affordable and senior housing in north Omaha as city faces growing housing shortage

Cousins Jendayi Frasier and Tracy Smith grew up on the 28th and Pratt block, where Frasier’s grandparents once built a senior care home in the 1950s. That legacy inspired Frasier to include accessible, affordable housing for both families and seniors in her new four-unit project.

Omaha faces a worsening housing shortage, with an estimated need for 30,000 housing units by 2030.

The development includes two single-story and two two-story homes that accept Section 8 vouchers, part of Frasier’s mission to help working families and seniors find stability, build equity, and invest in their futures in North Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A once-quiet block near 28th and Pratt is buzzing with new life. Four newly built affordable homes — two single-story and two two-story townhouses — are ready for families to move in by the end of the month, just in time for the holidays.

The project, led by developer Jendayi Frasier, is deeply personal. Frasier and her cousin Tracy Smith grew up right on this block, where they spent their childhoods playing hopscotch, volleyball, and baseball.

“Playing on the block… playing hopscotch and baseball and volleyball — and sometimes just sitting around,” Smith recalled with a smile.

Today, Smith still lives in the neighborhood and says it’s been quiet for years — a stark contrast from the lively community she remembers.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the new families move in,” Smith said. “Hopefully they’ll have kids who can come out and play, enjoy the neighborhood, have barbecues — and just celebrate.”

Frasier says her inspiration for the project comes from her grandparents, who decades ago purchased extra land near their home and turned it into a care home for seniors in the 1950s.

“As I design and develop in Omaha, I always make sure to include units that are accessible for senior living — because that’s the legacy my grandparents gave me,” Frasier said.

Her latest development continues that tradition, offering homes that are both affordable and inclusive. The project also accepts Section 8 housing vouchers, a key step toward ensuring access for low- to moderate-income families.

“This block brings tremendous joy to me,” Frasier said. “So I hope they’re able

Both women hope this small development sparks a larger revival — not just in physical spaces but in the sense of belonging that once defined the area.

“That income level just needs the opportunity to have a decent home — a dignified life — so they can invest in their children and in their future,” Frasier said.

For Smith, the transformation represents resilience and faith.

“It makes me feel great… everything’s moving forward,” she said. “It’s not easy being a homeowner — you have to keep up with property taxes and everything that comes with it. It’s challenging, but you just have to have faith and keep moving.”

With families expected to begin moving in by month’s end, neighbors are hopeful this project will bring back some of the warmth, laughter, and community spirit that once filled this North Omaha block.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

