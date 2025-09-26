Dog stolen in broad daylight in North Omaha

A dog was taken from a North Omaha family Sunday morning.

Ring camera video shows the suspect take the dog, calling it the wrong name.

The family is still looking for the dog at this time.

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. — A North Omaha family is devastated as they continue to search for their pet dog, which was stolen Sunday afternoon. 3 News Now was given ring camera footage that showed the whole thing.

The footage shows a woman walk up from a tan truck to a home near 27th St. and Camden Ave. The 1-year-old pitbull was being kept there until the true owners came to get it. The woman approached and said the dog was hers, calling it Sadie. The owner told 3 News Now that the dog's real name is Violet.

It was too late for neighbors to realize that the woman was not the owner of Violet. The Nebraska Humane Society says if you see Violet, to contact the police to make a report.