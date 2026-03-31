Family plans legal action after 12-year-old girl suffers fractured nose in Omaha school bus attack.

A 12-year-old girl suffered a fractured nose after she was attacked on bus

The child's family says the bus driver did not call 911 and neither the school nor the bus contractor notified them about the fight.

Omaha Public Schools is investigating the incident, and the family plans to take legal action to have the school pay for the child's medical bills.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KVTV) - A 12-year-old girl suffered a fractured nose after an attack on a school bus on March 26, prompting her family to plan legal action.

Mackenzie told police two girls attacked her while riding the bus home. According to police reports, an argument turned into a fight where one student punched Mackenzie multiple times in the face before another student jumped in.

A doctor's note confirmed Mackenzie has a fractured nose. She has additional medical appointments scheduled to determine if she sustained more extensive injuries to her face.

Tammie, Mackenzie's mother, said the 12-year-old had been bullied for months leading up to the incident.

The family noted that anything could have happened due to a fight on the bus.

Rochelle Alston, also identified as Mackenzie's mother, said she is most upset that the bus driver did not call 911. Alston said neither the school nor the bus contractor, Zum, notified her about the fight, though they did allow her to view the bus security footage.

“Frustrated, hurt, angry to see her getting stomped on the floor, child over the top of her, you know, the relative, jumped in it, and no one was trying to break it up. No one's, her face is just bloody. We didn't know where she was bleeding from,” Alston said.

I reached out to Omaha Public Schools for a response.

“While student and staff privacy laws prevent us from commenting on specific situations, we are working with the families of the students involved as we investigate the report,” a spokesperson said.

The family said they plan to take legal action and want the school to pay for Mackenzie’s medical bills.

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