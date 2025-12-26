Finding her spotlight: Omaha’s Jhoné Lucas debuts in first Paramount+ movie

First big break at The Rose Theater: Lucas landed her first role in 7th grade, playing the mayor in “Munchkintown,” and says that moment convinced her performing was her path.

Standing on the stage at The Rose Theater, it’s hard not to think about the moment everything changed for North Omaha native Jhoné Lucas.

As a seventh grader, Lucas landed her very first role right here — a moment she says set her life on a completely new path.

Now, she’s celebrating another milestone: her Paramount Plus movie debut. And she says none of it would have been possible without her family and her community behind her.

Lucas — born and raised in Omaha — remembers the night of her first big audition at The Rose.

“So finally we were in the final round, and it was probably like 10 p.m., and my mom was like, it’s a school night, and I was like, I know, I’m sorry, but I really wanna do it!”

At just 12 years old, she took the stage as the mayor in “Munchkintown ” — and realized she had found her calling.

“I was like, oh, I have to do another — when’s the next one, when’s the next one — and I definitely loved it. It’s a feeling that you get when the curtains come up.”

Her journey eventually took her to New York — and later to Los Angeles — but Lucas says coming home to Omaha still grounds her.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the things that go on in the streets of North Omaha when you don’t have an alternative, when you don’t have the church community, when you don’t have The Rose Theater — when you don’t have those different things to keep you off the streets.”

She credits much of her success to her support system.

“My family always supported me, and I just loved — like, my family just always supported me in any production I was in.”

Lucas’ newest project, Critical Impact, will stream on Paramount Plus — and she says this is just the beginning.

“I’m looking forward to coming back home and sharing with children and other theater students my journey, and offer any kind of advice that I can.”

Her message to young performers — especially those growing up in neighborhoods like hers:

“I would say, whenever you want to give up — go harder.”

From the stage at 20th and Farnam to screens across the country — Lucas hopes her story shows what’s possible when talent meets opportunity, support, and community.

