Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Omaha

Actions

Firefighters, princesses and super heroes flood north Omaha for tricks and treats

Empowerment Networks hosted its annual Trunk or Treat in the Village.
Posted

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
What a great day to be outside, especially when you can play games and get buckets of sweets. Kids and their grown ups enjoyed all that at the annual trunk or treat in the village. They also had a costume competition, live music... and for the brave souls, a haunted house.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood