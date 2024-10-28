BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
What a great day to be outside, especially when you can play games and get buckets of sweets. Kids and their grown ups enjoyed all that at the annual trunk or treat in the village. They also had a costume competition, live music... and for the brave souls, a haunted house.
Firefighters, princesses and super heroes flood north Omaha for tricks and treats
