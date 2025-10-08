Florence favorite Tussey’s Casual Grill begins new chapter under new ownership

After 19 years in business, the longtime owner of Tussy’s Casual Grill in Florence is retiring but keeping the restaurant open under new ownership.

The menu, recipes, and staff are expected to stay the same—ensuring neighbors can still enjoy their favorite meals.

The retiring owner says he’ll still be around and is happy the community can continue enjoying the food that made Tussey’s a local favorite.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After 19 years serving up comfort food and community, Tussey’s Casual Grill in Florence is entering a new chapter — but regulars can breathe easy. The longtime owner confirms that while change is coming, the doors aren’t closing anytime soon.

The owner says he’s officially retiring and passing ownership to a new team, but promises that the Tussey’s customers know and love will remain the same. The recipes, the menu, even the staff — all of that can stay, he told me. Employees will have the option to continue working under the new ownership, and the dishes that have kept locals coming back for nearly two decades will stay on the menu.

He adds that he’s not disappearing entirely — just stepping back. Tussey’s has long been a staple in Florence, drawing neighbors in for hearty meals and a friendly atmosphere. Now, even with new hands behind the counter, the restaurant’s legacy of food and fellowship looks set to continue.

