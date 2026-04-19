Florence neighbors clean up vandalized staple of their neighborhood

FLORENCE, Neb. — Volunteers joined forces Saturday afternoon to restore the Florence Train Depot Museum after it was vandalized.

Graffiti, broken glass and residue from fire extinguishers covered the inside of the neighborhood landmark, leaving it unrecognizable.

Many of the volunteers were members of the Florence Historical Foundation and the Florentine Players, a community theater group that supports the foundation.

"Florence is a family, and when one of us hurts we all hurt, so we are all feeling this right now. We want to make sure we get this back to looking the way it did before," Derek Kowal said. He is part of both the Florence Historical District and the Florentine Players.

The Florentine Players are hoping to get the museum back in shape before their melodrama performance. The first night of the show is April 30 and runs over two weekends.

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