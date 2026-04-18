An 8-mile community investment project for the North Omaha Trail has officially broken ground.



The trail aims to bridge neighborhoods that were historically divided by the construction of Highway 75.



Developers and community leaders say the project will enhance connectivity and mobility for residents, with completion expected by 2027.Video shows ...



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Groundbreaking for Phase 2 of the North Omaha Trail aims to reconnect neighborhoods split by Highway 75.

Phase 2 of the North Omaha Trail has officially started with a groundbreaking ceremony, marking the beginning of an 8-mile community investment project.

Neighbors and developers say the project will connect neighborhoods that were divided by the construction of Highway 75, which destroyed hundreds of buildings and split communities. Now, residents in North Omaha are working to reconnect the neighborhood.

Developers say the goal is to improve connectivity, mobility, and access for residents.

"Vibrant communities are built intentionally with residents at the center," developers said.

"The North Omaha Trail is not just the trail. It is a promise that connection matters that every neighborhood deserves safe, welcoming public spaces, and the North Omaha's future will be shaped with intention and with the community at the center," John Ewing Jr. said.

"Parks are not just extras. They're essential infrastructure for health, community, and opportunity," Ewing Jr. said.

"From intentional, exclusion and disconnection into intentional reinvestment, I'm really thankful for the present and the future of what this North Omaha trail can be," architectural designer Davielle Phillip said.

The trail is set to be completed between 2026 and 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

